Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) opened at 186.83 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $173.11 and a 12 month high of $229.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.88 and its 200-day moving average is $201.43. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 35.37%. The business earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post $5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,214,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Simon Property Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 65,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,651,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,318,000 after buying an additional 105,327 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 136,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

