Service Corporation International (SCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Service Corp. is the largest provider of funeral and cemetery services in the world. The funeral and cemetery operations consist of the Company’s funeral service locations, cemeteries and related businesses. The financial services operations represent a combination of the Company’s insurance operations primarily related to the funding of prearranged funeral contracts and a lending subsidiary, which previously provided capital financing for independent funeral home and cemetery operations. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) opened at 29.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.85. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business earned $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.69 million. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

In other Service Corporation International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $121,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments are funeral and cemetery operations. The Company conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. It operates over 1,535 funeral service locations and over 470 cemeteries, which are diversified across over 45 states, over eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

