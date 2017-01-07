Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Stake Lowered by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Schlumberger N.V. makes up about 1.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 33.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,278,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,142,000 after buying an additional 22,351,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,801,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,460,000 after buying an additional 10,096,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,598,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 51.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,778,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,253,000 after buying an additional 3,335,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,907,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,601,000 after buying an additional 3,130,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 1.38% during trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. 5,689,898 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $120.32 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Group raised Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Schlumberger N.V. from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Vetr raised Schlumberger N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.37 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

In other news, VP Gerard Martellozo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $424,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephane Biguet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

