Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Position Raised by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 216,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 619.9% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 247,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 212,788 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,832 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. RBC Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company’s divisions are Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. It operates through three segments: temporary and consultant staffing, permanent placement staffing, and risk consulting and internal audit services.

