Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Science Applications International Corporation worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 8,461.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 69.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 379,453 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. Science Applications International Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $89.25.

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Science Applications International Corporation had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corporation will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Science Applications International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Drexel Hamilton cut Science Applications International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen and Company cut Science Applications International Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. cut Science Applications International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Science Applications International Corporation from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

In other Science Applications International Corporation news, Director Edward J. Sanderson, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $304,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Martin Wagoner sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $631,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International Corporation

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

