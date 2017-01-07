Rhumbline Advisers Has $5,843,000 Stake in Joy Global Inc. (JOY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Joy Global worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOY. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joy Global by 71.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new stake in Joy Global during the third quarter valued at $153,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Joy Global by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Joy Global during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Joy Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 693,334 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. Joy Global Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $28.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.77 billion.

Joy Global (NYSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $656 million for the quarter. Joy Global had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joy Global Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Joy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOY. Macquarie lowered shares of Joy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Joy Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Joy Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Joy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Blom sold 938 shares of Joy Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $26,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean D. Major sold 41,586 shares of Joy Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,164,823.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,257.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Joy Global Inc is a manufacturer and servicer of mining equipment for the extraction of metals and minerals. The Company manufactures and markets original equipment and parts, and performs services for both underground and surface mining, as well as certain industrial applications. Its equipment is used in mining regions to mine coal, copper, iron ore, oil sands, gold, and other minerals and ores.

