Reynolds American Inc (RAI) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC cut its stake in Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 7.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 5,888.9% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI) traded up 0.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898,568 shares. Reynolds American Inc has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm earned $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reynolds American had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds American Inc will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Reynolds American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/reynolds-american-inc-rai-shares-sold-by-boston-advisors-llc/1143538.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAI. Vetr lowered Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a $54.00 price target on Reynolds American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

In related news, CEO Debra Ann Crew sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $590,013.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds American Company Profile

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are RJR Tobacco, Santa Fe and American Snuff. The RJR Tobacco segment consists principally of the primary operations of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. The Santa Fe segment consists of the domestic operations of Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc (SFNTC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds American Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds American Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.