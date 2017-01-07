Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Forecasted to Earn FY2016 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their FY2016 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) opened at 49.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,518,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,482,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,425,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,104,000 after buying an additional 1,739,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,481,000 after buying an additional 272,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,263,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,224,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,321,000 after buying an additional 503,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company operates approximately 19,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and the United States territories. Its Burger King (BK) and Tim Hortons (TH) brands have similar franchised business models. The Company operates through two segments: TH, which includes all operations of its Tim Hortons brand and BK, which includes all operations of its Burger King brand.

