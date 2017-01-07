Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Advisory Board Company’s Q1 2017 Earnings (ABCO)

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for The Advisory Board Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Advisory Board Company’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

ABCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Advisory Board Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on The Advisory Board Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Advisory Board Company from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/research-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-the-advisory-board-companys-q1-2017-earnings-abco/1143117.html.

Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) opened at 36.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The Advisory Board Company has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The firm’s market cap is $1.46 billion.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business earned $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The Advisory Board Company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Advisory Board Company news, insider Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,057.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $32,362.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,926.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/research-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-the-advisory-board-companys-q1-2017-earnings-abco/1143117.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Advisory Board Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,968,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,068,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Advisory Board Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 67,350 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Advisory Board Company by 298.4% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after buying an additional 1,606,256 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Advisory Board Company by 146.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after buying an additional 1,036,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Advisory Board Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period.

About The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.