Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATI. Deutsche Bank AG cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $14.00 price objective on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

WARNING: "Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated's FY2018 Earnings (ATI)" was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) traded down 3.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 1,965,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $771 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.02 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 266,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 153,093 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after buying an additional 202,388 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a specialty materials and components producer. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components and Flat Rolled Products. ATI’s products include titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and specialty steels, precision forgings, castings and machined components, zirconium and related alloys, precision and engineered stainless steel strip, and grain-oriented electrical steel.

