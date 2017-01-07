Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Stake Decreased by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial Corporation were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $439,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 22.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 10.0% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) traded up 0.35% on Friday, reaching $14.48. 8,194,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regions Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co lowered shares of Regions Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

In other Regions Financial Corporation news, EVP William E. Horton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,827.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 69,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $744,769.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,744.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

