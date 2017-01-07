Regional Management Corp. (RM) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regional Management Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) opened at 26.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.59. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. by 334.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. during the second quarter worth $182,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp. Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company. The Company provides a range of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans and optional credit insurance products.

