Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 55.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,013,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pepsico by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pepsico by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Pepsico by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,540,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,037,000 after buying an additional 424,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Pepsico by 55.9% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 126,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 45,367 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.56. 4,109,653 shares of the company were exchanged. Pepsico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Pepsico’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/quantitative-investment-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-pepsico-inc-pep/1143332.html.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pepsico Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepsico Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.