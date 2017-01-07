Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,754,000 after buying an additional 317,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after buying an additional 2,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,508,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,117,000 after buying an additional 395,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 31.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,112,000 after buying an additional 584,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,092,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,367,000 after buying an additional 620,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 1,418,526 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.85.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Avondale Partners cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

