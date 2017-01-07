Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison expects that the firm will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Quaker Chemical Corporation to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (KWR)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/quaker-chemical-corporation-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-5-84-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts-kwr/1143328.html.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.36. The company had a trading volume of 47,752 shares. Quaker Chemical Corporation has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $139.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical Corporation had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business earned $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $345.00 dividend. This represents a $1,380.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1,075.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation is engaged in providing process fluids, chemical specialties and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company operates through four segments: North America, the Europe; Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia/Pacific, and South America.

