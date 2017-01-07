Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty Corporation in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company earned $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.21 million. Agree Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-agree-realty-corporation-adc-reduced-by-analyst/1143134.html.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agree Realty Corporation from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) opened at 46.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Agree Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Agree Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 106.45%.

In other news, Director Gene Silverman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.10 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,244.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $570,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 162.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $6,397,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 14.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 27.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership), of which it is the sole general partner and in which Agree Realty holds an approximately 98.3% interest.

