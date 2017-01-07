Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manitex International in a research note issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Manitex International’s FY2017 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Manitex International, Inc. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (MNTX)" was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-manitex-international-inc-increased-by-seaport-global-securities-mntx/1143099.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) opened at 7.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Manitex International has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.68. The stock’s market cap is $120.22 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manitex International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Manitex International by 58.9% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,409,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 11.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 571,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries.

