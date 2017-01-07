Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Emerson Electric Company in a report released on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Emerson Electric Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on Emerson Electric Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Buckingham Research upgraded Emerson Electric Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr lowered Emerson Electric Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.20 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Decreased by Analyst” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-emerson-electric-company-emr-decreased-by-analyst/1143082.html.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) opened at 56.40 on Friday. Emerson Electric Company has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Emerson Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 405.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 77,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

