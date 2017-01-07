Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Friday. Instinet raised their target price on Albemarle Corporation to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Albemarle Corporation Issued By Seaport Global Securities (ALB)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/q1-2017-earnings-forecast-for-albemarle-corporation-issued-by-seaport-global-securities-alb/1143084.html.

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) opened at 90.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $92.24.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Albemarle Corporation had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business earned $654 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Albemarle Corporation’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle Corporation during the third quarter worth $104,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Albemarle Corporation by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Corporation by 475.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Albemarle Corporation during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $861,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Albemarle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.54%.

Albemarle Corporation Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

