Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Receives $46.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.59.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) opened at 44.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.57%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 25,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,080,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 738,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,811,716.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $741,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 950,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 604,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is an energy holding company with operations located in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The Company is engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s business consists of two segments, including Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power LLC (Power).

