Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3,758,000 Position in F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,480 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of F.N.B. Corporation worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. Corporation during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Ancora Inverness LLC increased its position in F.N.B. Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Inverness LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in F.N.B. Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in F.N.B. Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in F.N.B. Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) traded up 0.63% on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,222 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. F.N.B. Corporation had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. F.N.B. Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/prudential-financial-inc-has-3758000-position-in-f-n-b-corporation-fnb/1143358.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. FBR & Co upgraded F.N.B. Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on F.N.B. Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In related news, Director John S. Stanik acquired 2,150 shares of F.N.B. Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,455.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,582.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.