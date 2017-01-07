Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3,713,000 Stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Monotype Imaging Holdings worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings by 5.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings by 13.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings by 36.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings by 166.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. 190,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $813.53 million, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.95. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Monotype Imaging Holdings had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Monotype Imaging Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

TYPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monotype Imaging Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $507,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,960.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monotype Imaging Holdings

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (Monotype) is a provider of type and technology for applications and consumer devices. The Company’s business segment operates through development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. Its business includes Creative Professional and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

