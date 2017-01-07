Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 57.6% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after buying an additional 43,848 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,944,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) traded up 1.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.74. The stock had a trading volume of 297,499 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.95 and a 1-year high of $183.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The company earned $288.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation set a $185.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $161.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.88.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $472,099.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $169,111.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,296.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (FactSet) is a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications to the global investment community. The Company operates through three segments based on geographic business activities: the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Sales, consulting, data collection, product development and software engineering are the primary functional groups within the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific segments that provide global financial and economic information to investment managers, investment banks and other financial services professionals.

