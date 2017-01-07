Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) opened at 20.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company’s market capitalization is $346.82 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.29. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.79) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $358,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $7,924,000. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,941,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,408,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $889,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (Protagonist) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company has a technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) to address unmet medical needs. Protagonist’s primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that specifically target biological pathways.

