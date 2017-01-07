Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Bought by Trust Co

Trust Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) comprises about 3.3% of Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.03. 4,799,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $90.33.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.54 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In other news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $267,738.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

