Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) opened at 9.35 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.68 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $12.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 908,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 152,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $3,704,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3,797.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

