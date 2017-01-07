PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 70.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) traded down 1.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,301 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.80. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $80.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-sells-92-shares-of-universal-electronics-inc-ueic/1143507.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Bennett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $676,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,181.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $52,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.