PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Aceto Corporation (ACET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Aceto Corporation worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aceto Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aceto Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aceto Corporation by 115.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aceto Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aceto Corporation by 14,700.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) traded down 1.69% on Friday, reaching $21.48. 368,627 shares of the company were exchanged. Aceto Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Aceto Corporation had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm earned $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aceto Corporation will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Aceto Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Aceto Corporation (ACET)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-reduces-stake-in-aceto-corporation-acet/1143509.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACET. First Analysis cut shares of Aceto Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aceto Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other Aceto Corporation news, insider Raymond Bartone sold 5,000 shares of Aceto Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Rogers sold 2,400 shares of Aceto Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $46,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aceto Corporation

Aceto Corporation (Aceto) is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals inclusive of agricultural intermediates and agricultural protection products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.