PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial Corporation were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 72.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 1,561.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 399,373 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Webster Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm earned $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Webster Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Webster Financial Corporation from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Webster Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. FBR & Co increased their price target on Webster Financial Corporation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In other Webster Financial Corporation news, President John R. Ciulla sold 8,496 shares of Webster Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $344,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,125.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,468 shares of Webster Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $177,558.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,465.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial Corporation

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions.

