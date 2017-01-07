PLDT Inc. (PHI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHI. Citigroup Inc. lowered PLDT from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC raised PLDT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PLDT to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) opened at 29.36 on Friday. PLDT has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 19.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc, formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), is a telecommunications service provider in the Philippines. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines’ fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks.

