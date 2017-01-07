Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Shares Bought by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plains Group Holdings, L.P. were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. by 707.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 835,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. by 211.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 1,152,981 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. by 1,096.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 341,008 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. by 27.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 111,469 shares during the period.

Shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) traded down 2.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 1,327,024 shares of the company were exchanged. Plains Group Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains Group Holdings, L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) owns an interest in the general partner and incentive distribution rights (IDRs) of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P (PAA). The Company has no separate operating activities apart from those conducted by PAA. PAA owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products.

