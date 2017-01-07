Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD lowered its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD owned 0.61% of Pitney Bowes worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 66.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 48.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) opened at 16.18 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $839 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 256.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Group LTD” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/pitney-bowes-inc-pbi-shares-sold-by-blackrock-group-ltd/1143201.html.

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Pitney Bowes news, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach bought 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,947.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,630.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Guidotti bought 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $50,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,053.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions to help clients market to their customers, and shipping and mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.