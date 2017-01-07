Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $22,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 269,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 732,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 579,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,994,000 after buying an additional 45,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $31,281,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 85.40 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $71.74 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Vetr upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.87 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.97.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $314,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lawrence Michael Ziemba sold 101,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,686,723.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,019.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

