Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Pfizer by 82.0% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 198,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 96,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,474,593 shares. Pfizer, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.62 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In other Pfizer news, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $552,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

