Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) opened at 1.87 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Pengrowth Energy Corp Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a resource company, which is engaged in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas assets. The Company owns and operates Lindbergh thermal project, which is located in the Cold Lake area of Alberta and encompasses over 42.5 sections of land.

