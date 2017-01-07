Parthenon LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.89% during trading on Friday, reaching $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089,186 shares. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. The business earned $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a return on equity of 197.51% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.96 to $110.33 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr cut McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.64 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.77.

In other news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $979,827.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

