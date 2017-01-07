Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) Receives $33.83 Average PT from Analysts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) opened at 15.45 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $349.59 million.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omega Fund Management LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,600,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after buying an additional 461,538 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 477,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 511,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 138,559 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Paratek), formerly Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibacterial therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Paratek’s antibacterial product candidates are omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic for use as an empiric monotherapy for community-acquired bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and urinary tract infections (UTI).

