Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (ARCA:PZG) – Roth Capital issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (ARCA:PZG) opened at 1.82 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $28.55 million.
