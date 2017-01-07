Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (ARCA:PZG) – Roth Capital issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/paramount-gold-nevada-corp-expected-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-0-11-per-share-pzg/1143217.html.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (ARCA:PZG) opened at 1.82 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $28.55 million.

