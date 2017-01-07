Pacific Crest Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Pacific Crest reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) opened at 42.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company earned $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 41,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,798,531.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $25,103.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,184 shares in the company, valued at $312,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,981,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

