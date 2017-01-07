OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of OneMain Holdings worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in OneMain Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in OneMain Holdings by 9.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OneMain Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OneMain Holdings by 45.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) traded up 0.81% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 642,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.17 billion. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. OneMain Holdings had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post $3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/onemain-holdings-inc-omf-position-cut-by-swiss-national-bank/1143366.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.75 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays PLC cut shares of OneMain Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of OneMain Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In other news, EVP John Charles Anderson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,192,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,544,081.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay N. Levine bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $918,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,579,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, formerly Springleaf Holdings, Inc, incorporated on August 5, 2013, is a financial services holding company. The Company provides responsible loan products; offers credit and non-credit insurance; pursues strategic acquisitions of loan portfolios, and pursues acquisitions of companies and/or establish joint ventures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.