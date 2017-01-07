Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a leading, global institutional alternative asset management firm. It seeks to deliver consistent positive risk-adjusted returns throughout market cycles, with a strong focus on risk management and capital preservation. Portfolio composition is determined by market opportunities rather than any predetermined commitment to investment discipline or geography. Our diversified, multi-strategy approach is based on global investment strategies, including merger arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, equity restructuring, credit and distressed investments, private investments and real estate. “

OZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation set a $5.00 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $4.00 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) opened at 3.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s market cap is $586.91 million.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company earned $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 106.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post ($0.23) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erez Elisha sold 27,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $89,924.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 1,027,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $3,317,274.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Alpine Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and Other Operations.

