OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 80.2% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 55.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. during the second quarter worth $203,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 51.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. during the second quarter worth $224,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) traded down 0.13% on Friday, hitting $29.95. 113,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $761.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.60. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In other OceanFirst Financial Corp. news, Director Angelo Catania sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $50,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Iantosca sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $56,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

