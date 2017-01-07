NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA Corporation from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Vetr upgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.49 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on NVIDIA Corporation from $90.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 103.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $119.93.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. NVIDIA Corporation’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. NVIDIA Corporation’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/nvidia-corporation-nvda-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group/1143088.html.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 19,265 shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $2,020,513.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,434,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 8,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.