Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NESC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is an environmental solutions company primarily in the United States. The company’s solution consists of: Shale Solutions and Industrial Solutions. It focuses on the delivery, collection, treatment, recycling and disposal of restricted solids, water, waste water, used motor oil, spent antifreeze, waste fluids and hydrocarbons. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. formerly known as, Heckmann Corporation, is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:NESC) opened at 0.1731 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $22.45 million. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

WARNING: “Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NESC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/nuverra-environmental-solutions-inc-nesc-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research/1142959.html.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc (Nuverra) provides environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. The Company’s environmental solutions include delivery, collection, treatment, recycling, disposal of water, wastewater, waste fluids, hydrocarbons, and restricted solids that are part of the drilling, completion, and production of shale oil and natural gas.

