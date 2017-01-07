Novartis AG (NVS) to Post FY2016 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2016 earnings estimates for Novartis AG in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Holford now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Novartis AG’s FY2017 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.21 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Novartis AG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Novartis AG from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis AG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.
Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at 73.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $83.58.
Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm earned $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Banced Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 8.7% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG by 49.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG by 5.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG by 168.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis AG Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals, including eye care products. Its portfolio includes medicines, eye care and generic pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Alcon and Sandoz.
