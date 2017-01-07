Noble Corporation (NE) Position Maintained by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its stake in Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Noble Corporation were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Corporation during the second quarter worth $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Corporation by 1,343.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Corporation by 77.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Corporation by 371.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) traded up 5.92% on Friday, reaching $7.33. 14,692,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Noble Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. Noble Corporation had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.90%. Noble Corporation’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Noble Corporation will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NE. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Noble Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Noble Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Noble Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Noble Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Noble Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.76.

Noble Corporation Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

