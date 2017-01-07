NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Maintains Position in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan maintained its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Oracle Corporation comprises 0.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation during the second quarter worth $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 20.8% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FCM Investments TX raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 20.0% in the second quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 46.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,829,725 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.17. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

WARNING: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/nj-state-employees-deferred-compensation-plan-maintains-position-in-oracle-corporation-orcl/1143370.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Vetr upgraded Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.46 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $153,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,278.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.