Nike, Inc. (NKE) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 0.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nike were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 27.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) traded up 1.60% during trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. 12,532,449 shares of the company were exchanged. Nike, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company earned $8.20 billion during the quarter. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike, Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Vetr raised shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.56 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

In other Nike news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at $18,740,584.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $7,089,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,737,851.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

