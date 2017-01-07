News Corporation (NWSA) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News Corporation were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in News Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,926,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,218,000 after buying an additional 769,193 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in News Corporation by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after buying an additional 948,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in News Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,092,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,151,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in News Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,306,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in News Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,075,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after buying an additional 179,858 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 1,697,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.94 billion.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. The business earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of News Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of News Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of News Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About News Corporation

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

