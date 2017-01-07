New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Staples, Inc. (SPLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Staples worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Staples by 1.2% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Staples by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Staples by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Staples by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Staples by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) traded up 1.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,335,210 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company’s market capitalization is $5.95 billion. Staples, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.37.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Staples had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The firm earned $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Staples, Inc. will post $0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Staples’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-decreases-position-in-staples-inc-spls/1143248.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Staples from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Staples in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Staples in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Staples from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Staples currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

In other news, SVP Mark Conte sold 5,195 shares of Staples stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,794.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,897.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Staples

Staples, Inc is a provider of products and services for business customers and consumers. The Company offers a selection of products, Websites and mobile platforms, and a range of copy, print and technology services. The Company operates through three business segments, which include North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial and International Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Staples Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staples Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.